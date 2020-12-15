Features

Down East Reader Photo Contest

This year’s contest saw nearly 1,300 submissions in three categories: landscape, wildlife, and lifestyle. And even in year six of the competition, we can’t stop marveling at our readers’ ability to capture the Maine mystique.

We Can Still Hang Out Outside!

As we stare down the icy heart of our pandemic winter, it’s still a lousy idea to gather indoors. But don’t let that stop you from socializing, dining, and celebrating (safely!) with family and friends. It’s time to bundle up and double down on Maine’s longest season.

Exit Interview: Suzette McAvoy

For three decades, she’s been behind the scenes, turning two Rockland museums into major destinations for art lovers. Now, the former Farnsworth curator and retiring CMCA director leaves behind a body of work that pushed the little midcoast city to become the “Art Capital of Maine.”

Departments

North by East

Maine’s spider man wasn’t a superhero (but his work was super important), and a couple of super Maine pups raise the woof at the Hero Dog Awards. Plus, as the Bangor Daily News goes, so goes the nation, and in Maine Dispatches, love knows no international bounds.

Food and Drink

The bourbon at Split Rock Distilling is getting old (and that’s good), Brunswick’s Asian fusion Zao Ze takeout is (sort of) new, and Maine Crisp Co. is putting a new spin on the old cheese and crackers.

Good Things from Maine

South Portland–based painter Molly Brown’s maps are great for looking at, but don’t count on them for directions. Also, a podcast host’s home office broadcasts her love for Maine’s many makers.

Maine Homes

A photographer’s Scandinavian-inspired coastal Cushing home in focus. And you can bet your Victorian boot fasteners, our antiques roadshow is back.

+

Where in Maine

Maine Moment

Dooryard

Editor’s note, reader feedback, responses to November’s Where in Maine, and more.

Columns

Room With a View.

My Favorite Place

Biathlete Clare Egan, on Portland’s Flatbread Company pizzeria.

On Our Cover: The Cape Neddick coastline, submitted to this year’s Reader Photo Contest by Marie Sapienza, of Newton Junction, New Hampshire.