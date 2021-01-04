We never fail to marvel at Down East readers’ ability to capture the Maine mystique. This year’s photo contest saw nearly 1,300 submissions in three categories: landscape, wildlife, and lifestyle. The job of whittling so many great photos down to a few dozen finalists and, eventually, nine winners fell to Down East staff photographer Benjamin Williamson, director of photography Mark Fleming, and a panel of three incredible judges: Maine-based photographers and Down East contributors Séan Alonzo Harris, Greta Rybus, and Tristan Spinski.

Readers weighed in too, with hundreds of thousands of you surfing the online submission gallery and voting for a Readers’ Choice winner.

Thanks to everyone who submitted their work. We were truly blown away by the quality of this year’s submissions. And special thanks to the Natural Resources Council of Maine for sponsoring this year’s contest and choosing the winner of this year’s special Maine Outdoors Prize.

To get more stunning Maine photography delivered in your inbox every Monday — and to be the first to know about next year’s contest — subscribe to our weekly Down East Snapshot newsletter.