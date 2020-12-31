Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer

“This August, two friends and I planned a kayak trip from Portland’s Eastern Promenade to my house in Boothbay. The third night’s campsite was Perkins Island, which is on the Maine Island Trail. It’s a great little island, 3 miles up from the mouth of the Kennebec River. On our way, we paddled through schools of pogies as they continually broke the water’s surface. Upon arrival, we went for a well-earned swim off the Maine Island Trail Association’s dock. Sitting on the shore in front of the short but proud lighthouse, we looked across the river to Phippsburg’s village of Parker Head and just recounted a great day.” — Rick Taylor, Boothbay, Maine