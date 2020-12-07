Maine News You May Have Missed

Embden

A man from North Carolina, using a metal detector, found a 1798 penny outside a church. The pre-Lincoln coin bears the visage of Lady Liberty. The man also found an 1818 penny and a British musket ball.

Portland

After 31 years at WCSH, Lee Nelson retired from the News Center Maine anchor desk. The 58-year-old longtime journo is embarking on a new career, as a personal fitness trainer.

Waterboro

Los Angeles’s fire department became the nation’s first to deploy a firefighting robot. Waterboro’s Howe & Howe Technologies made the robot, which can spray 2,500 gallons of water per minute and has visual and thermal cameras and a plow for moving obstacles.

Calais

Due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, Lindsay Clowes and Alex Leckie held a transnational wedding from a wharf on the Canadian side of the St. Croix River. Clowes’s Maine-based family and friends watched from the opposite bank and from a boat.

South Portland

A proposal to redevelop excess parking around the Maine Mall with a mix of residential, retail, and office space won an award from the American Planning Association’s Northern New England Chapter. “It’s a long-term vision,” one city official cautioned.

The award-winning plan envisions the transformation of the Maine Mall’s vast underused parking lots into a neighborhood where people could live, work and play.https://t.co/cO9pHGVufY — GPCOG (@GPCOG207) November 9, 2020

Eastport

State and local leaders broke ground on a new runway for the small Down East city’s municipal airport. Once the project is completed later this year, Cape Air plans to run regular flights between Eastport and Boston.