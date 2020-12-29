These Maine Dogs Are Heroes

Photograph courtesy of Amy Sherwood

By Joel Crabtree

Dolly Pawton

BREED: Black Lab

AGE: 4

HOMETOWN: Naples

OWNER: Amy Sherwood, who has medical conditions that can cause her blood pressure to plummet or heart rate to spike

SKILL: Sensing changes in blood pressure or heart rate before Sherwood realizes it — also, pressing a button to dial 911 if Sherwood loses consciousness

FAVORITE ACTIVITY: Diving off docks in the summer

FAVE TOY: Anything tossed into the water

FAVE TREATS: Dunkin’ Munchkins and yogurt

SHERWOOD SAYS: “I could be in bed for weeks because I was so sick, and Dolly wouldn’t leave my side. Then, on good days, she’ll play and we’ll have a good time. She adapts really well to how I’m feeling.”