December 2021

Features

’Tis the season to support Maine makers, artists, and small businesses — and to find something perfect for everyone on your list.

By Laura Serino

Salted Away

Originating as far away as Chile, hundreds of thousands of tons of salt pass through Maine’s seaports each year. Photographer Greta Rybus visits a South Portland stockpile, offering a surprisingly otherworldly glimpse at a staple of a Maine winter.

Text by Rob Wolfe

Memories of Ice, Wild and Thin

The author of the new book The Last Winter recalls the cold, carefree Maine winters of his youth — and considers the transformed winters to come.

By Porter Fox

Departments

North by East

A look at present-day horse-powered forestry in Eustis, the past of Portland’s B&M Baked Beans factory, and the future of jazz on Maine Public Classical with deejay Saylove. Plus, in Maine Dispatches . . . bunnies,

so many bunnies, in Dexter.

Food & Drink

They’re smoking herring in South Bristol, frying sufganiyot in Greater Portland, and putting new spins on roadhouse chow at Dean’s Motor Lodge, in Portage. Also, an acclaimed chef finds a new home at Biddeford’s Magnus on Water.

Good Things from Maine

During the pandemic, interest in Waterford Puzzle Company’s handmade wares hasn’t flagged. The Maine Flag Company found a niche with an old-school design. And tiny art galleries called FLAGs are popping up in unexpected places.

Maine Homes

An Instagram maven’s home is a holiday haven in St. George. Falmouth’s Studio Artisane demystifies the woodshop. Across Maine, holiday historic-home tours are back.

+

Where in Maine

Maine Moment

Dooryard

Editor’s note, reader feedback, responses to October’s Where in Maine, and more.

Columns

Essay: Sulking in a Winter Wonderland; Room With a View.

My Favorite Place

Maine Celtics president Dajuan Eubanks, on the Moose River in Rockwood.

On Our Cover: Camden Harbor, by Laura Zamfirescu.

Additional photos: Benjamin Williamson, Clayton Simoncic, and Dave Dostie