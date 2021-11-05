Maine News You May Have Missed

Millinocket

After being discovered at a crash site in Slovenia and verified by the Department of Defense, the remains of World War II bomber pilot Lieutenant Ernest Vienneau were returned to his hometown and interred next to his parents. He was killed in action in 1944.

Bethel

The Maine Mineral & Gem Museum put a new specimen on display: the largest known piece of Mars on Earth. The 32-pound rock, ejected from the Martian atmosphere by an asteroid impact, was discovered in Mali, in the Sahara Desert.

Lubec

An overnight blaze at a former fish-processing plant on Canada’s Campobello Island drew two tanker trucks from the Lubec Fire Department and one from Whiting, plus an Eastport-based Coast Guard boat. The cross-border aid helped keep flames from jumping to a public wharf.

Dexter

Domestic bunnies, possibly abandoned by their owner, took up residence on the grounds of Dexter Regional High School and proceeded to demonstrate their deftness at multiplication. Faculty, staff, and students have been adopting the bunnies as they’re captured.

Thorndike

The Bryant Stove and Music Museum’s eclectic, impressive collection of antique cookstoves and instruments, as well as cars, dolls, toys, and more, was auctioned off by the family of owners Joe and Bea Bryant, who both passed away in their late 80s in recent years.

Portland

“Happiness is a bowl of Cong Tu Bot’s chao chay on a chilly Maine morning,” New York Times food reporter Priya Krishna wrote in the paper’s list of the country’s most exciting restaurants. Cong Tu Bot pivoted this year, nixing dinner in favor of breakfast and lunch.