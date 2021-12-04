Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer

For 19 years before her death, in 1991, I worked with photographer Berenice Abbott, who lived in Monson. I photographed this church and many other sites in Monson, including the bottom of the slate mine the town used as a dump. One day, Berenice said she wanted to go into town and have lunch at what was then called the Appalachian Station, and she insisted on going by boat. She had a rowboat tied up at the dock in front of her cabin on Lake Hebron, so three of us got in, and she rowed us into town. We had lunch, and then she rowed us back. She was about 80 at the time.

— Hank O’Neal, New York, New York