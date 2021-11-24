Can You Name the Town Where This Bridge Is Found?

The river that flows beneath this footbridge was named by the Maliseet people for its rocky mouth. In the spring, the bridge marks the finish line for a canoe and kayak race that begins eight miles upstream, wending through waters that hosted prodigious log drives in the 19th and 20th centuries. A few miles downstream is a site where, this summer, one of Maine’s few remaining covered bridges was lost to fire. But new landmarks are embraced as old ones are lost. Since it was built, in 2005, this arched bridge has invited pedestrians to stroll between a historic town square and a quiet riverfront park, and volunteers tend to the lights along its bent timbers, which never twinkle prettier than during the holidays.

If you can name the town where this bridge is found and the river it spans, submit your answer below. We’ll feature our favorite letter in an upcoming issue — and send the winner a Down East wall calendar.

