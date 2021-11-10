33 Maine-Made Gifts to Give This Holiday Season

7. Rackliffe Pottery Bean Pot

Every Mainer has their own take on how much molasses or brown sugar or pork to add to baked beans, but we all agree on the importance of a good pot. This one, made in Blue Hill from clay sourced on the Rackliffe family property, is a handsome way to prep and serve any recipe. Dennis Rackliffe’s work has a reputation for durability, and the family-run pottery studio offers plenty of complementary pieces. Available in blue, yellow, and off-white. $80.