Features

Rockport Has a Lot of Views

The artsy midcoast hub is placid in winter, but as new development comes to its historic seaside downtown, civic engagement is lively as ever.

Path Breaker

Chris Newell followed a winding trail to his new role as executive director of the Abbe Museum. Now, as Maine’s museum of Wabanaki culture confronts both the pandemic and its own colonialist underpinnings, he’s helping blaze a new one.

Maine-Made Gift Guide

We scoured the Pine Tree State for the most thoughtful, clever, useful, and eye-catching gifts. From hats to hot sauces to handkerchiefs, all 28 gift ideas are handmade by Mainers — and all come with a story.

Departments

North by East

The sign language of Portland’s iconic Time and Temp Building, a heartfelt opus on Maine birds, and author Jonathan Lethem’s post-tech Down East village. Plus, MECA’s holiday art sale goes virtual, and, in Maine Dispatches, the stork pays a rare visit to Little Cranberry Island.

Food and Drink

We commune with divine cookies from the founder of the Holy Donut, take a gander at the age-old tradition of the Christmas goose, and slice into challah at Bath’s Centre Street Bakery for Hanukkah.

Good Things from Maine

Portland’s Sweet May Co. stitches caps for kiddos, Maine makers deck the halls with holiday goods, and the wide world of fabrics gets its due from a couple of Maine authors.

Maine Homes

A Falmouth family’s modern farmhouse, plus Christmas to the max with Gorham’s gung-ho tree decorator and Boothbay Harbor’s gingerbread man.

+

Where in Maine

Maine Moment

Dooryard

Editor’s note, reader feedback, responses to October’s Where in Maine, and more.

Columns

Timelines: The Last Five-Masted Schooner, Room With a View.

My Favorite Place

Wreath maker David Whitney, on Coburn Mountain.

On Our Cover: Rockport Marine boatyard, by Benjamin Williamson.