Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer

“My husband and I have fished the Magalloway River for 30 years. Our camp is in Upton. Earlier this spring, we visited the river above Aziscohos Lake, riding up the road from Wilsons Mills, passing Bosebuck Mountain Camps. There were dozens of fly-fishermen by the Bennett-Bean Covered Bridge that day, and we were lucky enough to see twin yearling moose along the way. Later that week, on Umbagog Lake, where the Magalloway empties into the headwaters of the Androscoggin River, we found a family of ducks enjoying a swim, and you can always find loons ready to entertain and herons fishing too. We’ve read that the lumber that built the Bennett-Bean bridge was rafted upstream from Upton.

This is God’s country, and we are fortunate enough to be able to be surrounded by its beauty every year.” — Steve and Gail Libby, Limerick, Maine