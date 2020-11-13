Maine News You May Have Missed

Islesford

Azalea Belle Gray was the first baby born on Little Cranberry Island since 1927 — most island babies are delivered at mainland hospitals. The previous baby born on Little Cranberry was Azalea’s great-grandfather.

Azalea Belle Gray is the first baby born on Little Cranberry Island in Maine in more than 90 years. And get this, the last baby born there before Azalea was her late great grandfather in 1927. More on this incredible story at 6. @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/Fn48YPTZTO — Roslyn Flaherty (@roslyn_flaherty) October 14, 2020

Lewiston/Auburn

Former mayor, at different times, of twin cities Lewiston and Auburn, John Jenkins died at age 68. He was the first Black person elected to the Maine Senate, and he’s in the Maine Sports Hall of Fame for achievements in international karate and jujitsu.

Rockland

On a visit to Maine, Antoni Porowski, food and wine guru on Netflix’s Queer Eye, was spotted having dinner at In Good Company. The Main Street mainstay has been serving food and wine of exceptional quality for 16 years.

Portland

Allagash Brewing Company and Lone Pine Brewing Company won gold medals at the Great American Beer Festival, held annually in Denver — Allagash for its signature Belgian-style White, Lone Pine for its sour Cuvee de Funk.

Windham

Much social-media backlash was directed at the town manager after he criticized an anonymous Good Samaritan’s unsanctioned construction of a footbridge in Lowell Preserve, replacing a dilapidated older bridge.

St. Agatha

A Connecticut couple’s Facebook pic of two huge potatoes they bought at Tardif Farms prompted a story in the Bangor Daily News. The russets of unusual size both weighed in at more than four pounds, some 10 times bigger than your average tater.