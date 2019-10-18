November 2019

Features

Blight Snack

A coalition of dedicated scientists and high-profile chefs wants to get invasive green crabs out of Maine’s waters and into your belly.

By Kathryn Miles

The Sportsman’s Alliances

Once a foe to greens, now a surprising ally, writer and former Augusta heavyweight George Smith looks back on a rich Maine life — and ahead at one last challenge.

By Murray Carpenter

Maine Gives Back

As we come into the season of giving and giving thanks, we once again salute Mainers who are doing their part to make the Pine Tree State a better place.

By Willy Blackmore, Michaela Cavallaro, Josh Christie, Will Grunewald, Ron Joseph, and Frances Killea

+

Special Advertising Section: Gifts

A ’tis-the-season guide to shopping for the best in handmade, Maine-made crafts and more.

By Kate Ladstatter and Emmeline Wiley

Departments

North by East

Mainers pitch in on community wood banks, the Bangor Symphony Orchestra director marks a milestone, late-season outdoor getaways are calling your name, and more. Also, a legendary all-night diner decides to get some shut-eye in Maine Dispatches.

Food and Drink

When did Maine’s bagels get so good? Plus, a look at Portland’s buzzy Flood’s, the turkey boom on Maine farms, and a cassoulet recipe for chilly evenings.

Good Things from Maine

The perforated pottery of Lincolnville sculptor Simon van der Ven, wicked nice guitars handmade in Stow, and a funky minister in Maine Street Style.

Maine Homes

A Cape in South Portland helps tell the neighborhood’s story, and Bowdoin artist Susan Mills surrounds herself with emblems of nature and spirit.

+

Where in Maine

Maine Moment

Dooryard

Editor’s note, reader feedback, responses to September’s Where in Maine, and more.

Columns

My Maine: Uncle Maine, Book Excerpt: The In-Betweens, Room With a View.

My Favorite Place

Congressman Jared Golden on the Leeds countryside.

On the cover: Forester Pam Wells, of Old Town, by Michael D. Wilson

Additional photos: Mark Fleming; Greta Rybus; Mark Picard; Paul Havel