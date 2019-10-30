Where to Find Maine’s Best Bagels

By Will Grunewald

Photographs by Mark Fleming

Bette Kral grew up in New Jersey. In 2000, she moved to Deer Isle. But first she learned how to boil and bake bagels, because as best she could tell, good ones would be hard to come by up this way. One day, in her new home, she made more bagels than she and her husband could reasonably expect to eat, so she decided to set up a self-serve stand at the end of her driveway for the extras. Ever since, she’s been selling her Water’s Edge brand of bagels that way. Over time, more bakers in Maine started specializing in bagels, and for the past few years, the biz has been noticeably rolling. With the new abundance of options, bagel aficionados probably don’t even need to learn how to make their own anymore. Here’s where to find some of Maine’s best bagels.