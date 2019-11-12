Maine Mariners to Host NHL Ref Wes McCauley

By Will Grunewald

The ECHL’s Maine Mariners are underway with their second season, after their first ended one win shy of the playoffs. This month, they host one of the season’s first promos, an appreciation night for NHL ref Wes McCauley, who will sign autographs and take a turn in the broadcast booth. Here, a hat trick of reasons this zebra deserves cheers, not jeers, for at least one night.

1

He was inducted into the Maine Sports Hall of Fame this spring, a few months after working his 1,000th NHL game. Although he grew up in Ontario and spends much of the season bouncing from rink to rink, his wife is from Maine, and South Portland has been their home since 2003.

2 Last year, players voted him the NHL’s best official, and league execs have tapped him to call the past seven Stanley Cup Finals (even though an injury kept him from working last year’s championship). It runs in the family — his dad, John, was also a respected NHL referee.