Scott Greaney thinks Maine farmers have bucked the national trend at least in part because more consumers have gotten wise to the overcrowded, polluted conditions at factory farms. Most supermarket turkeys come from big-ag operations in the Midwest and the South. Greaney has been raising turkeys longer than most in Maine, since the ’80s. Nowadays, he says, his Greaney’s Turkey Farm, in Mercer, turns into a “three-ring circus” in the lead-up to Thanksgiving, with customers arriving from around New England to pick up birds. Other farmers report much the same. “We have a problem keeping turkeys in stock,” says Pauline Henderson, who started selling turkeys four years ago at New Sharon’s Pine Tree Poultry.

The classic Butterball turkey retails for about $1.50 per pound. Maine-grown, free-range turkeys start around $3.50 per pound. And yet more and more people seem to be opting for the latter. “It takes a special holiday for people to want to spend the extra money,” Bell says.