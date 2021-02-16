March 2021

Features

The Wild World of Maine Real Estate

A COVID-fueled urban exodus is driving Maine’s housing market to historic heights. How has the boom already reshaped life in the Pine Tree State?

By Jesse Ellison, Brian Kevin, and Jennifer Van Allen

Migrationland

Pulitzer-nominated author Scott Weidensaul calls Maine “a major bird factory.” His much- anticipated new book explores the mysteries behind birds’ migration routes — and the human-caused disturbances that threaten them.

By Rachel Slade

Barn Storm

When snow blankets a rolling field in Aroostook County, a weathered barn is the locus of the landscape. Staff photographer Benjamin Williamson leads a photo tour of Maine’s agricultural heartland.

Special Advertising Section: Maine Summer Camps

From masked sing-alongs to daily temperature checks, the cherished rite of Maine summer camp has adjusted to COVID times.

By Jennifer Van Allen

Special Advertising Section: Vacation Rentals

Even if you already live here, renting a getaway home in Maine might be the pandemic-proof vacation you desperately need.

By Jennifer Van Allen

North by East

A daughter’s quest to rediscover her dad’s lost artwork, plus five new novels for your Maine reading list. Also, public radio’s Charles Beck signs off, and in Maine Dispatches, Lewiston students and teachers get some extra days off.

Food and Drink

Mixing cocktails for a cause, brunching on massaman-curry wraps and other fusion fare at Auburn’s Mu Noi, and grabbing honor-system cheesecake in an Ellsworth garage.

Good Things from Maine

A Biddeford maker hammers out her Loving Anvil line of jewelry, and Maine knitters know how to get radiant skeins. In Old Town, a Penobscot Nation artist opens a shop for Native-made wares.

Maine Homes

An energy-efficient two-bedroom built on a budget in Lincolnville. A Cumberland florist’s verdant living room. The last chapter on a seaside house with a literary past.

+

Where in Maine

Maine Moment

Dooryard

Editor’s note, reader feedback, responses to January’s Where in Maine, and more.

Columns

Room With a View.

My Favorite Place

NASA astronaut Jessica Meir, on Big Madawaska Lake.

On Our Cover: South Portland bungalow, by Patrick Higgins.

Additional Photos: Benjamin Williamson and Jeff Roberts