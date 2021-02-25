Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer

The Fogler Library holds a special place in my heart. On my way to class one day, I was waylaid by a fierce February snowstorm and ducked inside. Also sheltering from the storm was a young stranger who asked if he could sit beside me to read his hometown newspaper. Eleven months later, he asked me to marry him in that same room. We were married shortly thereafter — I was 19 and he was 21. That was 49 years ago. Life was simpler then. We went on to earn both undergraduate and graduate degrees on work-study wages, some timely financial aid, and a large dose of youthful “can do” spirit. We sometimes ponder how different our lives would have been if it hadn’t snowed on that February day. — Benita Deschaine, Bangor, Maine