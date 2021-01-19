February 2021

Features
So Cold It Shines
With a fresh drop of investment and ideas, Rangeley’s Saddleback Mountain is back, and its future might finally be bright.
By Will Grunewald
Fever Pitch
A spate of attacks by rabid animals has residents of Bath and nearby towns on high alert — and choosing sides in an escalating fracas. Can anything be done to loosen the deadly disease’s grip?
By Jaed Coffin
Cold Comfort
For some hearty recipes to get us through this winter’s depths, we turned to the four pillars of Maine’s traditional food pathways: a farmer, a fisherman, a forager, and a hunter.
Special advertising section: Retirement
Maine has plenty of options for those looking for a living setup with a little extra assistance. But even in Vacationland, the transition can be tough. Planning ahead and working with pros can make it easier.
By Jennifer Van Allen
Departments
North by East
Our special ski-country focus considers the ups and downs of Maine’s small-town hills, the comparative radness of Sugarloaf versus Sunday River, and more. Plus, in Maine Dispatches, three bull moose are a crowd.
Food and Drink
School cafeterias are embracing Maine-caught seafood, and the midcoast is embracing Maine Kebab’s Mediterranean takeout, while several doughnut bakeries are rejecting animal products.
Good Things from Maine
Our Maine-made winter gear roundup has everything from snowboards to snowskants.
Maine Homes
An 1880 Boothbay Harbor farmhouse gets a facelift, and Maine Preservation honors a few recent projects. Also, in defense of Italianate architecture, Mainers’ (alleged) least-favorite style.
Where in Maine
Maine Moment
Dooryard
Editor’s note, reader feedback, responses to December’s Where in Maine, and more.
Columns
Room With a View.
My Favorite Place
Maine Ski and Snowboard Museum executive director Theresa Shanahan, on Camden.
On Our Cover: A spin on forager David Spahr’s recipe for rice noodles with oyster mushrooms and shellfish, prepared and photographed by Derek Bissonnette.
Additional photos: Greta Rybus, Benjamin Williamson, and Stacey Cramp