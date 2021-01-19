February 2021

Features

With a fresh drop of investment and ideas, Rangeley’s Saddleback Mountain is back, and its future might finally be bright.

By Will Grunewald

Fever Pitch

A spate of attacks by rabid animals has residents of Bath and nearby towns on high alert — and choosing sides in an escalating fracas. Can anything be done to loosen the deadly disease’s grip?

By Jaed Coffin

Cold Comfort

For some hearty recipes to get us through this winter’s depths, we turned to the four pillars of Maine’s traditional food pathways: a farmer, a fisherman, a forager, and a hunter.

Special advertising section: Retirement

Maine has plenty of options for those looking for a living setup with a little extra assistance. But even in Vacationland, the transition can be tough. Planning ahead and working with pros can make it easier.

By Jennifer Van Allen

Departments

North by East

Our special ski-country focus considers the ups and downs of Maine’s small-town hills, the comparative radness of Sugarloaf versus Sunday River, and more. Plus, in Maine Dispatches, three bull moose are a crowd.

Food and Drink

School cafeterias are embracing Maine-caught seafood, and the midcoast is embracing Maine Kebab’s Mediterranean takeout, while several doughnut bakeries are rejecting animal products.

Good Things from Maine

Our Maine-made winter gear roundup has everything from snowboards to snowskants.

Maine Homes

An 1880 Boothbay Harbor farmhouse gets a facelift, and Maine Preservation honors a few recent projects. Also, in defense of Italianate architecture, Mainers’ (alleged) least-favorite style.

+

Where in Maine

Maine Moment

Dooryard

Editor’s note, reader feedback, responses to December’s Where in Maine, and more.

Columns

Room With a View.

My Favorite Place

Maine Ski and Snowboard Museum executive director Theresa Shanahan, on Camden.

On Our Cover: A spin on forager David Spahr’s recipe for rice noodles with oyster mushrooms and shellfish, prepared and photographed by Derek Bissonnette.

Additional photos: Greta Rybus, Benjamin Williamson, and Stacey Cramp