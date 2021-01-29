13 Maine-Made Outdoor Winter Essentials

1 Winterstick Snowboard

Founded in 1976 by New York surfer Dimitrije Milovich, who patented the first modern snowboard, Winterstick is now owned by two-time Olympic Gold Medalist (and lifelong Sugarloafer) Seth Wescott and fellow boarder Tom Burt. Production happens in a former barn at the Loaf using locally sourced woods. The Roundtail (pictured) was inspired by Milovich’s original design. $999–$1,299. winterstick.com

2 Benoit’s Design Co. Neck Gaiter

With the launch of Benoit’s Design Co. in 2014, Greg Benoit revived

a family entrepreneurial legacy — twice-great-grandfather A.H. started Maine’s long-running Benoit’s department store chain in 1890. Today, Greg and his wife, Christina, handcraft décor and apparel in

their Westbrook factory, including this must-have for combatting

cold temps and airborne viruses. $25. benoitsdesign.co

3 Snowskants

“A cold butt while sitting on the chairlift at Sugarloaf” prompted Windham’s Cathy Streifel to hunt for a sporty skirt to layer over ski pants. Finding none, she patented her fleece-lined, skirted snow pants in 2019. A loose, flattering A-line makes them suitable for active pursuits — and outdoor dining. $139.99. pyxie.co or via the Kittery Trading Post, kitterytradingpost.com

4 Jack Traps

Frustrated with ice-fishing traps that fell apart after a few seasons, Tim “Jack” Jackson began making and selling his own in 1979. He later moved his basement operation to a 6,000-square-foot Monmouth workshop/retail store, where the company, now owned by Shawn Norton, offers 15 different traps in various colors and woods.

From $42. jacktraps.com