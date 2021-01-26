Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer

Rumford Center
Each month, Down East editors select our favorite response to “Where in Maine?” Here is our favorite letter from December’s photo.
“As you travel west along the Androscoggin, you go through many small villages. You start in Rumford, then on to Virginia, then Rumford Center, Rumford Point, Hanover, and Newry. As a young man in the ’60s, I delivered meat from my family’s meatpacking business to the mom-and-pop stores along the way. Rumford Center had a church, a Grange Hall, a veterinarian, a post office, pizza shop, schools, and motels, to name a few. I especially remember Richardson’s General Store. Merle, the owner, had everything: groceries, clothing, guns, ammo, lunch counter, gas pumps. He knew where everything was. I liked the Canadian boots he sold. They were the real thing. Times have changed, but as you travel through Rumford Center, many memories are revived.” — Eddy Naples, Mexico, Maine