October 2021

Features

What’s Next for America’s Crown Jewel?

Reassessing its future, the Moosehead region balances growth and livability with mossiness and moodiness.

By Virginia M. Wright

Northern Exposures

To celebrate the schooner Bowdoin’s centennial, we revisit a trove of stunning photos by Maine photographer Tom Stewart, who accompanied Maine’s official state vessel on its momentous return voyages to the far north in the early 1990s.

One Unbroken Forest

In a remote nook of the north woods, the Big Reed preserve is New England’s last great swath of old-growth forest. Decades since the Nature Conservancy acquired the land, it’s become a quiet monument to what we’ve lost and a potent reminder of what we might recover.

By Will Grunewald

Departments

North by East

An Eddington beekeeper is skilled beyond her years, a photographer rolls back the years to 1970s Portland, and 33 years prove enough for a Lewiston pawnbroker. In Maine Dispatches, the B&M smokestack becomes a has-bean.

Food & Drink

On tap in our special section on Maine Drinks: Blue Hill’s heirloom-pear cider purveyors, Wiscasset’s new Maine Tasting Center, and all manner of THC- and CBD-infused beverages. Plus, a pint with Maine beer pioneer Danny McGovern.

Good Things from Maine

Tree and Vine’s cute costumes come just in time for Halloween, Ellsworth’s retail scene is all treats and no tricks, and a pair of Gardiner carpenters save urban timber from a ghoulish fate.

Maine Homes

Newcomers fill a Wiscasset fixer-upper with salvaged finds, a cage fighter finds new purpose making wattle fences, and writer Samara Cole Doyon shares art and inspiration from her pandemic workspace.

+

Where in Maine

Maine Moment

Dooryard

Editor’s note, reader feedback, responses to August’s Where in Maine, and more.

Columns

Fall Festival Calendar; Room With a View.

My Favorite Place

Actor Titus Welliver, on Lincolnville’s Ducktrap River.

On Our Cover: The Onawa Trestle and Borestone Mountain. By Isaac Crabtree.

Additional Photos: Benjamin Williamson, Clayton Simocic