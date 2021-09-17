Maine News You May Have Missed

Littleton

The Watson Settlement Bridge, spanning the Meduxnekeag River since 1911, was one of Maine’s nine remaining historic covered bridges until it was destroyed by fire this summer. Investigators ruled the blaze a case of arson.

York

Tammy Ramsey, a host at the Union Bluff Hotel, received $100 and an apology signed pseudonymously by “an embarrassed customer” who had sworn and stormed out after waiting longer than expected for a table. She split the tip with a coworker.

Bar Harbor

A section of Breakneck Road, a walking and biking path in Acadia National Park, was buried under thousands of pounds of rock when a six-foot-tall beaver dam just upstream from a waterfall collapsed, triggering a massive slide.

Farmington

UMaine Farmington fish physiologist Timothy Breton and a team of students identified a previously undiscovered fish gene. Understanding of the gene has potential applications to biomedical research.

Meddybemps

The state of Maine returned a 3.2-acre waterfront parcel to the Passamaquoddy tribe. The site, on Meddybemps Lake, has been an important part of tribal canoe routes for millennia.