7 Maine Fall Festivals Returning to In-Person Events This Year

October 3–10

The granddaddy of Maine’s agricultural fairs got its start in 1851, when a handful of western Maine towns (and later, some New Hampshire ones) founded the West Oxford Agricultural Society and started throwing an annual harvest-season jubilee. The current fairgrounds date to 1885, and fruits of the farm still take center stage in the pavilions and the livestock barns and arenas. Of course, you don’t need to be a farmer to be on your feet and cheering during the pig scramble, when cute kids chase a passel of cute piglets, or the famous skillet and anvil throws, when brawny women and men, respectively, take turns lobbing a hefty chunk of steel, competing for distance (and, unofficially, for style). On the fair’s first Monday, woodsman teams from around the country gather to compete in everything from ax throwing to pole climbing to crosscut sawing. Of course, there’s a midway, a grandstand stage full of rock and country acts, a variety of exhaust-belching truck and tractor pulls, and all the jumbo donuts and whoopie pies and deep-fried Oreos your arteries can handle. $13, kids under 12 free.