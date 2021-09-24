Can You Name This Lovely Lakeside Town?

A trail that skirts this lake’s northwestern shore brings thousands of folks into this otherwise quiet town each year. It’s the last bit of civilization that northbound trekkers will encounter for nearly 100 miles. Another local claim to fame is production of some of the world’s highest-quality black slate. The grave markers of John and Jackie Kennedy, at Arlington National Cemetery, were sourced and engraved here decades ago, and the industry, which once attracted waves of immigrant workers, still thrives. In 1890, Swedish immigrants built this beautiful red-steepled building, which was then a Lutheran church. Although it’s no longer a place of worship, it still stands as testament to the town’s history of welcoming sojourners of all sorts.

If you can name this shore-side hideaway, submit your answer below. We’ll feature our favorite letter in an upcoming issue — and send the winner a Down East wall calendar.

