Features
Where to Stay Now
When the pandemic upended the state’s tourism scene, Maine hoteliers didn’t hunker down — they got busy. Check out these 16 new and improved properties awaiting reservations for your next Maine getaway.
By Brian Kevin and Adrienne Perron
The State of Maine v. Parole
A half century ago, Maine became the first state to eliminate parole. Now, a hard-nosed state legislator and a once-incarcerated PhD student are making the case to bring it back. Will they sway a political establishment wary of looking soft on crime?
By Will Grunewald
A Village for All Seasons?
The year-round vitality of Northeast Harbor, on Mount Desert Island, rests on the ties that bind locals and summer folk.
By Virginia M. Wright
Departments
North by East
Preservationists re-create Maine’s first ship, DNA tests reveal a worrisome invasive species, and novelist Linda Holmes returns to a fictional Maine town. In Maine Dispatches, plans for the world’s largest flagpole down east.
Food and Drink
Try a splash of our go-to Maine-made vodkas. Portland’s Leeward makes a splash with James Beard Award judges. A new Maine cookbook is comforting (if not splashy).
Good Things from Maine
We slather on six Maine-made bug sprays, hit the shops in downtown Searsport, and look between the covers with a Stockton Springs book-folding artist.
Maine Homes
Greta Van Campen’s art-filled Thomaston home, an eye-popping Cape Elizabeth container garden, and a high-profile restoration of the world’s last Shaker Herb House.
+
Where In Maine
Maine Moment
Dooryard
Editor’s note, reader feedback, responses to April’s Where in Maine, and more.
Columns
Essay: Norway Pines; Room With a View.
My Favorite Place
Poet laureate Julia Bouwsma on the library at Livermore’s Washburn–Norlands Living History Center.
On Our Cover: Dover-Foxcroft’s Mill Inn, by Tara Rice.
Additional photos: Dave Waddell and Benjamin Williamson