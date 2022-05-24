June 2022

Down East Magazine, June 2022
Boats at a dock in Northeast Harbor
Where in Maine?
Photographed by Benjamin Williamson
Bar snacks at Searsport’s Hey Sailor! are just one reason to visit the historic maritime town.

Features

Where to Stay Now

When the pandemic upended the state’s tourism scene, Maine hoteliers didn’t hunker down — they got busy. Check out these 16 new and improved properties awaiting reservations for your next Maine getaway.

By Brian Kevin and Adrienne Perron

The State of Maine v. Parole

A half century ago, Maine became the first state to eliminate parole. Now, a hard-nosed state legislator and a once-incarcerated PhD student are making the case to bring it back. Will they sway a political establishment wary of looking soft on crime?

By Will Grunewald

A Village for All Seasons?

The year-round vitality of Northeast Harbor, on Mount Desert Island, rests on the ties that bind locals and summer folk.

By Virginia M. Wright

Departments

North by East

Preservationists re-create Maine’s first ship, DNA tests reveal a worrisome invasive species, and novelist Linda Holmes returns to a fictional Maine town. In Maine Dispatches, plans for the world’s largest flagpole down east.

Food and Drink

Try a splash of our go-to Maine-made vodkas. Portland’s Leeward makes a splash with James Beard Award judges. A new Maine cookbook is comforting (if not splashy).

Good Things from Maine

We slather on six Maine-made bug sprays, hit the shops in downtown Searsport, and look between the covers with a Stockton Springs book-folding artist.

Maine Homes

Greta Van Campen’s art-filled Thomaston home, an eye-popping Cape Elizabeth container garden, and a high-profile restoration of the world’s last Shaker Herb House.

Where In Maine

Maine Moment

Dooryard

Editor’s note, reader feedback, responses to April’s Where in Maine, and more.

Columns

Essay: Norway Pines; Room With a View.

My Favorite Place

Poet laureate Julia Bouwsma on the library at Livermore’s Washburn–Norlands Living History Center.

On Our Cover: Dover-Foxcroft’s Mill Inn, by Tara Rice.

Additional photos: Dave Waddell and Benjamin Williamson

