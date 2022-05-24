Features

Where to Stay Now

When the pandemic upended the state’s tourism scene, Maine hoteliers didn’t hunker down — they got busy. Check out these 16 new and improved properties awaiting reservations for your next Maine getaway.

By Brian Kevin and Adrienne Perron

The State of Maine v. Parole

A half century ago, Maine became the first state to eliminate parole. Now, a hard-nosed state legislator and a once-incarcerated PhD student are making the case to bring it back. Will they sway a political establishment wary of looking soft on crime?

By Will Grunewald

A Village for All Seasons?

The year-round vitality of Northeast Harbor, on Mount Desert Island, rests on the ties that bind locals and summer folk.

By Virginia M. Wright

Departments

North by East

Preservationists re-create Maine’s first ship, DNA tests reveal a worrisome invasive species, and novelist Linda Holmes returns to a fictional Maine town. In Maine Dispatches, plans for the world’s largest flagpole down east.

Food and Drink

Try a splash of our go-to Maine-made vodkas. Portland’s Leeward makes a splash with James Beard Award judges. A new Maine cookbook is comforting (if not splashy).

Good Things from Maine

We slather on six Maine-made bug sprays, hit the shops in downtown Searsport, and look between the covers with a Stockton Springs book-folding artist.

Maine Homes

Greta Van Campen’s art-filled Thomaston home, an eye-popping Cape Elizabeth container garden, and a high-profile restoration of the world’s last Shaker Herb House.

+

Maine Moment

Dooryard

Editor’s note, reader feedback, responses to April’s Where in Maine, and more.

Columns

Essay: Norway Pines; Room With a View.

My Favorite Place

Poet laureate Julia Bouwsma on the library at Livermore’s Washburn–Norlands Living History Center.

On Our Cover: Dover-Foxcroft’s Mill Inn, by Tara Rice.

Additional photos: Dave Waddell and Benjamin Williamson