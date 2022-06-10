Make Amanda Beal’s Grandma’s Yummy Rhubarb Squares

Gram Soule’s Rhubarb Squares

Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry commissioner Amanda Beal submitted a recipe for rhubarb squares her grandmother would bake through spring and summer with the bumper crop of rhubarb her grandfather always grew. Now, rhubarb is a mainstay of her own garden.

FOR SQUARES:

1 cup packed brown sugar

1⁄2 cup butter, softened

1 egg

2 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1 cup sour cream

1 1⁄2 cups rhubarb, cut into 1⁄2-inch pieces

FOR TOPPING:

1⁄2 cup sugar

1⁄2 cup chopped walnuts or pecans

1 tablespoon melted butter

1 teaspoon cinnamon

In a stand mixer, cream together brown sugar, butter, and egg. Sift together flour, baking soda, and salt in a separate bowl. Add flour mixture to butter mixture alternately with sour cream; beat together thoroughly. Mix in rhubarb with a spoon, and scoop batter into a buttered 9-by-13-inch baking pan.

Combine topping ingredients in a separate bowl, then spread evenly across top of batter. Bake at 350 degrees for 45–50 minutes. Cut into squares and serve warm or cold.