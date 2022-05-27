We Rated 6 Maine-Made Bug Sprays

When customers asked her to come up with a tick spray, South Berwick herbalist Jane Brekke — who also makes herbal teas, aromatherapy mists, and more — understood the need. “I’ve had Lyme disease,” she says. “I needed to make sure I was using something that worked well and that was safe for my young daughter.” Her Tick Spray blends rose geranium, lemon eucalyptus, and cedar essential oils and is safe for skin and clothes. 4 oz., $17. 207-205-5091.

Our tester said: “Isn’t greasy and dries quickly after applying, but the smell lingers. I started using it late last summer and never found a tick.”

Scent: 4

Effectiveness: 4

Longevity: 3