Maine News You May Have Missed

Newport

Freshman Cooper Flagg led the Nokomis Regional High School boys’ basketball team to its first state championship, and ESPN ranked him the third-best prospect in the country for the 2025 college recruiting class.

Bangor

Stephen King took some flak on Twitter for an easy salmon recipe he posted, which required only olive oil, lemon juice, and three minutes in the microwave. “Don’t knock it if you haven’t tried it,” he replied.

Dinner: Get a nice salmon filet at the supermarket, not too big.

Put some olive oil and lemon juice on it.

Wrap it in damp paper towels.

Nuke it in the microwave for 3 minutes or so.

Eat it.

Maybe add a salad. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 20, 2022

Millinocket

The site of the former Great Northern Paper mill, which closed for good in 2014, was rebranded with the name One North. A California tech firm’s massive data center is slated to open there next year, and an aquaculture project has been proposed as well.

Columbia Falls

Wreaths Across America chairman Morrill Worcester announced plans to erect the world’s largest flagpole by 2026. It would be taller than the Empire State Building, its flag would be bigger than a football field, and the donor-funded project would cost upward of $1 billion.

Prospect

Actress and model Brooke Shields became a board member and the chief brand officer of Prospect Farms, maker of hemp-based wellness tinctures.

Bar Harbor

The driver of a Ford Bronco with New Jersey plates got stuck on mudflats between Bar Harbor and Bar Island. After two tries at towing it — and several intervening high tides that swamped it — inflatable bags were used to float it out.