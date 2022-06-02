The subtly spicy horseradish vodka from Newcastle’s Split Rock Distilling makes for bloody-good bloodies, and a splash makes an oyster so much livelier. (And horseradish-vodka tonic? Don’t knock it till you have tried it.) The organic distillery uses an all-corn mash to make a base spirit for three different vodkas, including a straight and a blueberry (great with lemonade). The horseradish is local, naturally, from Pittsfield’s Snakeroot Organic Farm. 750 ml, $39.99.