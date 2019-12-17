January 2020

Features

Century Notes

Nine centenarians from across the state reflect on the Maine that was — and offer some thoughts about the future.



Photographed by Michael D. Wilson

The Way Life Was

Rarely seen archival photos offer a fascinating look back at 200 years of life in the state of Maine.

By Geneviève Beaudoin, Joel Crabtree, Tina Fischer, Brian Kevin, Kate Ladstatter, Emmeline Willey

Last Raconteur Standing?

Tim Sample is shepherding a storytelling tradition made famous by the Bert and I records of the ’50s and ’60s into a new age. Can it get there from here?

By Brian Kevin

Special Advertising Section: Vacation Rentals

Online booking services haven’t made vacation rental agents obsolete — they’ve made them all the more heroic.



By Jennifer Van Allen

Departments

North by East

Islesford artist Ashley Bryan reflects on his WWII service in a new memoir, playwright/actor John Cariani comes almost home, and Dwayne Tomah is using 19th-century recordings to revive the Passamaquoddy language. Also, a sweet deal awaits a home buyer in Maine Dispatches.

Food and Drink

Rumford’s Deluxe Diner is a greasy spoon and proud, and Kennebunk’s White Barn Inn is a fine-dining restaurant and gracious. Plus, Joe Ricchio ponders the meaning of some Portland restaurant closures.

Good Things from Maine

A smithy named Smith keeps traditional blacksmithing alive, and we dish on our latest finds in local shops and goods.

Maine Homes

Mid-century modern furnishings are right at home in a 19th-century ship captain’s house in Harpswell, plus another round of our antiques roadshow.

Where in Maine

Maine Moment

Dooryard

Editor’s note, reader feedback, responses to November’s Where in Maine, and more.

Columns

Timelines: How Lafayette National Park Became Acadia, Room With a View.

My Favorite Place

News Center roving reporter Bill Green on Bradford Camps.

On the cover: Jack Delano, Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division, FSA/OWI Collection, LC-DIG-fsa-8c28924 (Aroostook); John Collier Jr., Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division, FSA/OWI Collection, LC-USW3-030156-C (logging); Courtesy of Rockland Historical Society (ship).

Additional photos: Derek Bissonnette; Jack Delano, Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division, FSA/OWI Collection, LC-USF34-042090-D; Benjamin Williamson; Russell Carroll.