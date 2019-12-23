During World War II, my dad, a young farmer from Aroostook County, was stationed at Biddeford Pool, where he helped build the artillery emplacements, one of which can still be seen just above the Audubon sanctuary trail on the edge of the golf course. Eagle’s Nest was requisitioned by the Army, and my father lived there during that time. He often remarked that he “damn near froze to death in that house,” which had no central heat. While stationed there, my father met and married my mother, and I became part of the post-war baby boom at the Pool.

— Jennifer Parks Pierpan, Whitefield, Maine