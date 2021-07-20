August 2021

Features

Lace Up!

From all across Maine’s diverse and dazzling Acadia National Park, 35 of our favorite trails for every kind of adventurer.

By Will Grunewald, Brian Kevin, Adrienne Perron, Jennifer Van Allen, and Virginia M. Wright

Unity and Division

The president of central Maine’s small, scrappy Unity College is out to disrupt the educational status quo. His detractors say he’s gutting a unique and vital institution. What’s next for “America’s Environmental College” is anybody’s guess.

By Bill Donahue

Shared Soil

On 104 acres in Wales, the farmers of the Little Jubba agrarian commons are demonstrating another model for American farming — and replanting what was once uprooted.

Text by Katy Kelleher | Photography by Greta Rybus

Departments

North by East

A legendary lobsterboat zips back on to the racing circuit. Maine finally gets its big bicentennial parade. Hard-hitting poetry about hockey. Plus, in Maine Dispatches, kids writing superlative cursive.

Food and Drink

From Rwanda to Maine and back again for Rwanda Bean founder Mike Mwenedata. Oquossoc’s Portage Tap House serves boatloads of good food. An Icelandic baker ices cakes in Dover-Foxcroft. Summer fests are back after a year of rest.

Good Things from Maine

Our guide to gearing up for summer fun: toys and tools from fire starters to fire pokers, backpacks to picnic baskets, and axes to archery sets.

Maine Homes

A Bar Harbor cottage gets a mod makeover, a colorful Falmouth garden benefits from an artist’s eye, and a new Portland apartment building raises the city to new heights.

+

Where In Maine

Maine Moment

Dooryard

Editor’s note, reader feedback, responses to June’s Where in Maine, and more.

Columns

The alter ego of Goodnight Moon author Margaret Wise Brown.

My Favorite Place

Supergirl actress Nicole Maines, on Cape Elizabeth’s Fort Williams Park.

On Our Cover: Acadia National Park’s Cadillac South Ridge Trail, by Chris Shane.