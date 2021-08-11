The 30 Best Trails in Acadia National Park

From all across Maine’s diverse and dazzling national park, our favorite trails for every kind of adventurer.

By Will Grunewald, Brian Kevin, Adrienne Perron, Sarah Stebbins, Jennifer Van Allen, and Virginia M. Wright
Photographed by Chris Shane
The 30 Best Trails in Acadia National Park

The Classics

From the mountains to the shore, bucket-list trails that show off quintessential Acadia terrain.

Cadillac Mountain

There’s no bad approach to the eastern seaboard’s highest peak.

Family

Mellower (but no less spectacular) walks for the junior ranger in all of us.

Rungs & Ridges

Clinging to cliffs and traversing above tree line, Acadia at its most rugged.

By Bike

On two wheels in one of the country’s most bikeable parks.

Shorefront

Exploring the world at the ocean’s edge.

Down East Magazine, August 2021