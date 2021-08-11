The 30 Best Trails in Acadia National Park

By Will Grunewald, Brian Kevin, Adrienne Perron, Sarah Stebbins, Jennifer Van Allen, and Virginia M. Wright
Photographed by Chris Shane
The Classics
From the mountains to the shore, bucket-list trails that show off quintessential Acadia terrain.
Cadillac Mountain
There’s no bad approach to the eastern seaboard’s highest peak.
Family
Mellower (but no less spectacular) walks for the junior ranger in all of us.
Rungs & Ridges
Clinging to cliffs and traversing above tree line, Acadia at its most rugged.
By Bike
On two wheels in one of the country’s most bikeable parks.
Shorefront
Exploring the world at the ocean’s edge.