Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer

Having grown up in nearby Biddeford, I recognized Kennebunk right off. As a child, my family often took drives by the Wedding Cake House. Every weekend, we headed to Goose Rocks Beach, where my dad would take me and my brother clamming. Mussels were in abundance along the shore of the Little River, which flows into the bay. Dad would build a fire over driftwood and heat up seawater in a battered saucepan over an old grate, and we’d have steamed mussels and clams. On our way home, Dad would often pull over near a wooded area and we’d wander into the bush a short distance to collect wild blueberries. Highbush was the best, easier picking. However, I’m afraid I ate more than I picked. How I treasure all of these memories. Maine will always be home to me.



— Joy Parisien Manchester, Missouri