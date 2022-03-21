April 2022

Features

1972: The Year That Changed Maine

Looking back at a watershed year in the Pine Tree State, a pivotal moment between old Maine and new Maine.

Muskie’s Tears-in-Snow Moment

In New Hampshire, Senator Ed Muskie’s presidential campaign implodes.

By David Shribman

The Rediscovery of the “Public Lots”

A series of newspaper stories reveals that Mainers, not timber companies, own vast backcountry tracts.

By Mary Pols

Passamaquoddy v. Morton

A moon-shot lawsuit launches a yearslong fight for the return of tribal land.

By Brian Kevin

The Beginnings of the Golden Road

A feat of engineering brings change to the north woods.

By Murray Carpenter

Red Tides Come to Maine

An unprecedented ocean crisis stuns coastal Mainers.

By Kathryn Miles

The Big Find in Newry

Miners uncover a game-changing gem bonanza in Oxford County.

By Brian Kevin

Departments

North by East

Portland’s own Big Nate gets his big break on TV. Taking up the matter of town mottos. How Winslow Homer fell for Maine. Plus, in Maine Dispatches, Abraham Lincoln is the Colby art museum’s million-dollar man.

Food and Drink

A new coffee shop gives Gorham a buzz, the scoop on a gelato-cocktail-pasta bar in Norway, and a Topsham blacksmith’s old-school cocktail tools.

Good Things from Maine

For puppeteers, brilliant dummies. For fashionistas, sharp duds inspired by fisherman’s waders. For gardeners, consider dabbling with dibbles.

Maine Homes

A vintage dealer’s New Harbor home, Solon’s off-the-grid TikTok homesteaders, and old churches resurrected for new uses.

Editor’s note, reader feedback, responses to February’s Where in Maine, and more.

My Favorite Place

The Nite Show’s Dan Cashman, on Camp Natarswi.

