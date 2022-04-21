A pivotal year in Maine’s history, 1972 saw a changing of the guard among the state’s leaders and powerbrokers, the rapid ascendancy of Maine’s modern conservation ethic, a host of old industries facing dramatic new challenges, and glimmers of new economic opportunities — all as the push to preserve the state’s natural and historic heritage took on fresh urgency. Fifty years later, we look back at a watershed year in the Pine Tree State.

Look for the highlighted items to read the full stories from our special issue.

From our special feature, “1972: The Year That Changed Maine.”

