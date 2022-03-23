Can You Name This Popular Maine State Park?

In 1931, the last four-masted schooner built in Canada broke in half and sank with its cargo of coal off the coast of down east Maine. Today, a state park overlooks the wreck site, and it’s home to one of the state’s most photographed lighthouses, two biodiverse bogs, and 150-foot cliffs that plummet into the sea. It’s not uncommon for fog to envelop the bluffs, a bane of those old schooner captains and the result of warmer mainland air mixing with colder air over the ocean. The weather and landscape give the park pockets of habitat for arctic and subarctic flora seldom seen south of Canada, as well as for carnivorous pitcher plants and sundews. And at times throughout the year, it boasts a distinction no other state park can claim: the first place in the country touched by the sunrise.

