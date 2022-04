Notes

1. Astrophysicists say there’s no actual center of the universe.

2. Good-looking town, no doubt. But stiff competition for prettiest in all of Maine.

3. So called ever since the early-20th-century boomtown sprung from the north woods, as if by magic.

4. Picking teeth is an unpleasant task (and “Former Toothpick Capital” would be more accurate).

5. Sounds a bit too much like a Jersey Shore promo.

6. Lovely words for a lovely scene.

By Will Grunewald | From our April 2022 issue

