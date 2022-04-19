Features

The Ultimate Maine Summer Guide

Your region-by-region preview of the traditions, activities, and events that make summer in the Pine Tree State unforgettable. Time to start planning your vacation.

By Will Grunewald, Amber Kapiloff, Brian Kevin, Joyce Kryszak, Adrienne Perron, and Mira Ptacin

Running Commentary

With the weather warming and more events coming back from pandemic hiatus, our salute to the races, personalities, and unflappable spirit that make Maine a runner’s paradise.

By Adrienne Perron, Brian Kevin, Jaed Coffin, and Kathryn Miles

Lost in the Valley?

In Maine’s St. John Valley, a bastion of Acadian culture, it’s getting rarer and rarer to hear “Valley French,” once more common than English. What’s at stake if it’s lost?

By Eric Boodman

Departments

North by East

The future looms large for Prospect Harbor’s Big Jim, the past is made present at Kittery’s Wood Island Life Saving Station, and Maine’s beleaguered organic-dairy farmers find a way forward. Plus, in Maine Dispatches, a farewell to the state’s oldest drive-in theater.

Food and Drink

The nosh at a South Portland lunch spot will have you knishing you were there. Fill up at Thomaston’s gas station turned barbecue joint. A notable bunch of Maine writers take a bite out of hunger.

Good Things from Maine

A paper artist pleats beautiful creations, The Vault vintage market provides a collaborative venue for antiques sellers, and a woodworker wants everyone to know about DIY coffins.

Maine Homes

A Peaks Island teardown isn’t torn down, and a humanities champion gives her Brunswick living room some animal flair. Also, Maine Preservation’s Honor Award winners by

the numbers.

Where In Maine

Maine Moment

Dooryard

Editor’s note, reader feedback, responses to March’s Where in Maine, and more.

Columns

History: Eleanor Roosevelt’s Maine Road Trip; Room With a View.

My Favorite Place

Space archaeologist Sarah Parcak, on MDI’s Seal Harbor Beach.

On Our Cover: Biscay Pond, Pemaquid Peninsula, by Cara Dolan.