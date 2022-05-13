Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer

I used to take my girlfriend to Portland Head Light and we’d marvel at the view of Fort Gorges. I’d always make the homophone joke, “That over there is the fort, gorgeous.” Though she was not amused, it didn’t stop her from agreeing to marry me during a subsequent visit to the lighthouse a few years later, on a day so foggy that I had to yell my question over the tones of a foghorn. The fog saved me that day, as the fort was not visible and a repeat of my lame joke may have evinced an eye roll that would have derailed my proposal. We return to the park every summer and I still make the joke — somehow she stays with me.

— Chuck Anderson, Arlington, Virginia