The Maine Artist Pushing the Boundaries of Paper Quilling

Tell Us More

Stacy Bettencourt

How do you describe your process?

First, I like to break the paper. If you take a strip directly off the pack of quilling paper, it’s really stiff, so I break it with a bamboo stylus, which softens the fibers and makes the paper easier to shape. Then, I curl it, shape it, or use a quilling tool to create spirals I can open up and pinch to make teardrop shapes, marquee shapes, or whatever.

What’s your most popular design?

Cats have been the most popular, and I don’t know why. I have cats in Japan, Australia, the U.K., and Canada. I’ve lost count of how many I’ve made. I had a few cat-portrait photos on Pinterest that have more than one-and-a-half-million views. I have people who have been on a waiting list for nine months for my cat artwork.

Your frog-dissection piece, on the other hand, is a far cry from cute cats.

I was invited to show at a gallery and there was this really bizarre, abstract painting of a squished frog. I couldn’t get it out of my head. It reminded me that one of my favorite things in school had been dissecting pigs, frogs, and earthworms. So I was like, I am going to do a frog! I wanted to make it beautiful and playful, but also interesting. So I got the most beautiful handmade paper, and I built the frog three-dimensionally.

What inspires your work?

Everything that comes out of my fingers is something that has happened to me or has crossed my mind or affected me. I’ll get inspiration from random moments in my life. I might be running on the road and see a beautiful landscape. I might see a new bird. Something just catches my eye, and I’m like, “Oh, that would be beautiful in paper.”