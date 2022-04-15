Maine News You May Have Missed

Rangeley

A lift supervisor from Wyoming’s Jackson Hole Mountain Resort visited Saddleback ski area to ride a recently installed T-bar, the grand finale of his 22-year endeavor to ride every ski lift in the United States — 2,381 in all.

Madawaska

Coming back from training for Maine’s Can-Am Crown dogsled races, a 17-year- old musher encountered a cow moose rampaging among the dogs. The teenager briefly became entangled in ropes and was nearly stomped on before retrieving a neighbor’s rifle and shooting the moose.

Saco

The Saco Drive-In closed after being sold to a trailer dealership. Opened in 1939, the drive-in was the oldest in Maine and among the oldest in the country. There are now six drive-in theaters in the state.

Presque Isle

A roaming herd of bison forced the temporary closure of trails at the Quoggy Jo Ski Center and the Nordic Heritage Center. The unruly bovine bunch had escaped from a nearby farm.

Eastport

Amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the local port authority refused entry to a Russian cargo ship looking for somewhere to offload 8,000 tons of petroleum product on short notice, after already being turned away from a Canadian port.

Portland

The city’s chefs captured three out of five finalist slots for the annual James Beard Foundation award for best chef in New England. Those finalists were Cong tu Bot’s Vien Dobui, Chaval’s Damian Sansonetti, and Woodford Food & Beverage’s Courtney Loreg.