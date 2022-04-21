Can You Name This Wondrous Maine Wetland?

Before crews built a mile-long boardwalk across this 600-acre peatland nearly 20 years ago, exploring this designated National Natural Landmark required patience and a good pair of waders. The most frequent visitors were biology students, along with a professor who first proposed the trail. Beneath it extends a layer of peat as deep as 25 feet, where acid-tolerant plants can thrive — bog laurel, huckleberry, and carnivorous pitcher plants among them. In May, when the boardwalk opens and spring migration is at its peak, some 20 species of warbler might be spotted here, as birders have known since back in the days when access was a lot wetter. “The number of birds breeding here varies from year to year,” gushed one 1897 guidebook, “but even when they are rarest, a person cannot walk one-fourth mile in this bog without seeing one or more of them.”

If you can name this wondrous wetland, submit your answer below. We’ll feature our favorite letter in an upcoming issue — and send the winner a Down East wall calendar.

