February 2023

Features
Season Unseen
Acadia National Park’s summertime splendor attracts millions of visitors, but in the depths of winter, the park takes on a different character.
Photographed by Benjamin Williamson | Text by Ann Pollard Ranco
The New Maine Classics
The last 25 years have given us a bumper crop of motley, memorable Maine storytelling. We picked out 25 Maine-media artifacts — a sundry set of books, films, digital projects, and more — that’ll stand the test of time.
The World Through Kaleidoscope Eyes
Abstract paintings by the late Lynne Drexler are suddenly fetching upwards of a million dollars apiece. Who was Drexler, and why is her immense talent only just beginning to get its due?
By Will Grunewald
Special Advertising Section: Retirement
How Maine came to be a pioneer in lifelong learning — and what’s on offer for those heading back to the classroom.
By Bridget M. Burns
Departments
North by East
Mainers love their pond-hockey tournaments, a novelist hates on “nor’easter,” and a new chief curator reflects on 75 years of the Farnsworth. In Maine Dispatches, Maine elects its first Black Speaker of the House.
Food and Drink
A Sunday River food truck slings sweet on the slopes, they’re lining up for waffles in Dover-Foxcroft, and a new Stephen King cookbook is more scrumptious than scary.
Good Things from Maine
Trying on our favorite Maine-y graphic tees and a Waterville mask maker’s masquerade pieces. Plus, checking in on Bangor’s vintage revival.
Maine Homes
A Bangor Garrison designed on the cheap, UMaine’s innovative 3D-printed houses, and a welcome historic designation for Portland’s Mechanics’ Hall.
Where In Maine
Maine Moment
Dooryard
Editor’s note, responses to December’s Where in Maine, the masthead, and more.
Columns
Room With a View.
My Favorite Place
Maine Coast Heritage Trust president and CEO Kate Stookey, on Blue Hill’s Falls Bridge.
On Our Cover: Acadia National Park’s Jesup Path, by Benjamin Williamson.
Additional photos: Cait Bourgault and Benjamin Williamson.