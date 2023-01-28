February 2023

Features

Season Unseen

Acadia National Park’s summertime splendor attracts millions of visitors, but in the depths of winter, the park takes on a different character.

Photographed by Benjamin Williamson | Text by Ann Pollard Ranco

The New Maine Classics

The last 25 years have given us a bumper crop of motley, memorable Maine storytelling. We picked out 25 Maine-media artifacts — a sundry set of books, films, digital projects, and more — that’ll stand the test of time.

The World Through Kaleidoscope Eyes

Abstract paintings by the late Lynne Drexler are suddenly fetching upwards of a million dollars apiece. Who was Drexler, and why is her immense talent only just beginning to get its due?

By Will Grunewald

Special Advertising Section: Retirement

How Maine came to be a pioneer in lifelong learning — and what’s on offer for those heading back to the classroom.

By Bridget M. Burns

Departments

North by East

Mainers love their pond-hockey tournaments, a novelist hates on “nor’easter,” and a new chief curator reflects on 75 years of the Farnsworth. In Maine Dispatches, Maine elects its first Black Speaker of the House.

Food and Drink

A Sunday River food truck slings sweet on the slopes, they’re lining up for waffles in Dover-Foxcroft, and a new Stephen King cookbook is more scrumptious than scary.

Good Things from Maine

Trying on our favorite Maine-y graphic tees and a Waterville mask maker’s masquerade pieces. Plus, checking in on Bangor’s vintage revival.

Maine Homes

A Bangor Garrison designed on the cheap, UMaine’s innovative 3D-printed houses, and a welcome historic designation for Portland’s Mechanics’ Hall.

Where In Maine

Maine Moment

Dooryard

Editor’s note, responses to December’s Where in Maine, the masthead, and more.

Columns

Room With a View.

My Favorite Place

Maine Coast Heritage Trust president and CEO Kate Stookey, on Blue Hill’s Falls Bridge.

On Our Cover: Acadia National Park’s Jesup Path, by Benjamin Williamson.

Additional photos: Cait Bourgault and Benjamin Williamson.