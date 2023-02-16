Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer

Having grown up on Petit Manan and summered there for more than 50 years since, it is nice to see a picturesque part of the down east coast featured. The antenna at the naval base was easily visible from our part of the point, as was the white church that sits on a rise a little ways back from the harbor. Most of the boats look considerably larger than those used by the earlier generation of lobstermen that I rubbed elbows with when lobstering in Dyer Bay as a teenager.

— Joel T. Mague, New Orleans, Louisiana