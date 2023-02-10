At Sunday River, The Best Doughnuts You Can Buy On a Ski Trail

By Will Grunewald

From our February 2023 issue

Last winter, Mark and Jennifer Tripp tried something new with their Ona-Tripp food truck: hitching it behind a snow-cat so it could be towed up some 1,000 feet of vertical to a mid-mountain perch at Sunday River. Their breakfast biscuits, wraps, stuffed sweet potatoes, and loaded fries proved a hit at high altitude, and the biggest draw was their cake doughnuts — plain, chocolate, and blueberry, plus some rotating options. Everything on the menu is gluten-free, from recipes refined via trial and error. (“You eat a lot of crappy doughnuts before you get it right,” Mark says.)

This ski season, the Tripps outfitted a trailer with a bigger kitchen and set up in a new spot on Lollapalooza, a green-circle trail in the Jordan Bowl, on the western edge of the resort (skiers hungry for more thrill en route to doughnuts can cut through Blind Ambition, a black-diamond glade). Three other trucks are joining them, serving beer, waffles, and burgers around an outdoor seating area with firepits that Sunday River is calling The Outpost. It’s not as convenient as a Dunkin’ drive-through, but it’s worth the detour.

