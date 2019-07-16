August 2019

As I write this, I am doing summer pretty hard. I’m on a lawn chair in my backyard, in Hope, sitting beneath a screened-in awning that my family sometimes uses for car camping. I’m dipping my feet in and out of a kiddie pool, which feels amazing, even though my children keep knocking into me with their action figures. I have a beer going pleasantly tepid, and outside, handfuls of monarch butterflies are flitting around the sunshade like ticker tape in a breeze.

Maine gets maybe a dozen days like this all year. Last week was nice enough, but we were still in that Book of Exodus phase of early summer — the blackflies and mosquitoes prompted the raising of the screen tent, I was itchy all week from brown-tail moth hairs, and I think I pulled three ticks off the kids. This week, the pests seem to have packed it in. It’s 80 degrees, with the slightest northwest wind. The sun is bathing the exposed ridges of the Camden Hills, and later, I think the boys and I will hit the beach on Megunticook Lake, maybe put the kayak in for a bit.

I sometimes like to use this space to try and say something enlightened-sounding about what it means to live here and/or love it here and about the contents of the issue. But man, my heart is not in it today. In Maine, if we are lucky, the summer will last from approximately the day I write this until a week or two after you read it. I hope our fun, multiform beach package (page 76) helps inspire you to do something in southern Maine that you mightn’t have otherwise. I hope the St. John photo feature (page 88) gets you reflecting on what a privilege it is to have wild, protected lands to do summer on. I hope the fascinating dispatch from Estcourt Station (page 96) reminds you how vast and varied a state this is. And I hope you’re reading this on a day and in a setting that’s as low-key lovely as when and where I’m writing it. Maine summers are amazing, amen.



Brian Kevin

Editor in chief

