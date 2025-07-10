By Brian Kevin, Bridget M. Burns, and Jen Hazard

From our August 2019 issue

If nothing says “Maine” to you quite like the mingled scents of salt water and sunscreen, the crisp tug of a wetsuit around your torso, or the damp slap of flip-flops on a wooden boardwalk, you are far from alone. For better or for worse, the state’s beach-speckled southernmost 50 or so coastal miles are Maine for legions of summertime visitors. Some 40 percent of overnight guests — more than 8 million people — made a destination last year out of the sunny, seaside stretch that tourism types simply call “The Maine Beaches.” And who can blame them? Miles of surf and white sand, funky beach towns with a foot in yesteryear, pockets of unspoiled splendor (if you know where to look), and more oddball family attractions than you can shake a souvenir lobster-claw at. Maine’s southern coast offers the American summer vacation at its beach-blanket best. Grab a towel and come with us.

Map and illustrations by Erwin Sherman Kittery & York 1. Fort Foster Beach Pocahontas Rd. Pebbly/sandy, paid parking, toilets. Light use. 2. Seapoint/Crescent Beach Rte. 103. Sandy, free (limited) parking, no facilities. Light use. 3. York Harbor Beach Rte. 1A. Sandy, free (limited) parking, lifeguards, showers and toilets. Moderate use. 4. Long Sands Beach Long Beach Ave. Sandy, paid parking, lifeguards, toilets. Heavy use. 5. Short Sands Beach Ocean Ave. Sandy, paid parking, lifeguards, showers and toilets. Heavy use. 6. Cape Neddick Beach Shore Rd. Sandy, paid (limited) parking, no facilities. Light use. Ogunquit & Wells 7. Little Beach Marginal Way, off Israel Head Rd. Pebbly/sandy, paid parking, lifeguards, no facilities. Moderate use. 8. Ogunquit Beach Beach St. Sandy, paid parking, concessions, lifeguards, showers and toilets. Heavy use. 9. Footbridge Beach Ocean St. Sandy, paid parking, concessions, lifeguards, toilets. Moderate use. 10. North Beach Ocean Ave. Sandy, paid parking, lifeguards, toilets. Moderate use. 11. Crescent Beach Gold Ribbon Dr. Pebbly/sandy, paid parking, lifeguards, toilets. Moderate use. 12. Wells Beach Mile Rd. Sandy, paid parking, concessions, lifeguards, toilets. Heavy use. 13. Drakes Island Beach Drakes Island Rd. Sandy, paid parking, lifeguards, toilets. Moderate use. The Kennebunks 14. Parsons Beach Rte. 9. Sandy, free parking, toilets. Light use. 15. Mother’s Beach Beach Ave. Sandy, paid parking, lifeguards, toilets. Heavy use. 16. Middle Beach Beach Ave. Pebbly, paid (limited) parking, no facilities. Light use. 17. Gooch’s Beach Beach Ave. Sandy, paid parking, lifeguards, toilets. Heavy use. 18. Colony Beach Ocean Ave. Pebbly/sandy, free parking, no facilities. Light use. 19. Cleaves Cove Beach Halcyon Way. Sandy, no parking (bike in is best), no facilities. Light use. 20. Goose Rocks Beach Kings Hwy. Sandy, paid parking, no facilities. Moderate use. Biddeford, Saco

& Old Orchard 21. Timber Point Timber Point Rd. Pebbly, free (limited) parking, no facilities. Light use. 22. Fortunes Rocks Beach Fortunes Rocks Rd. Sandy, paid parking, lifeguards, toilets. Light use. 23. Biddeford Pool Beach Rte. 208. Sandy, paid parking, lifeguards, showers and toilets. Moderate use. 24. Hills Beach Rte. 9. Sandy, free (limited) parking, no facilities. Light use. 25. Ferry Beach State Park Bay View Rd. Sandy, paid parking, lifeguards, showers and toilets. Moderate use. 26. Old Orchard Beach Rte. 9. Sandy, paid parking, concessions, lifeguards, toilets. Heavy use. Cape Elizabeth

& Scarborough 27. Pine Point Beach Rte. 9. Sandy, paid parking, concessions, showers and toilets. Moderate use. 28. Ferry Beach Ferry Rd. Sandy, paid parking, concessions, showers and toilets. Moderate use. 29. Scarborough Beach State Park Black Point Rd. Sandy, paid parking, concessions, lifeguards, toilets. Moderate use. 30. Higgins Beach Ocean Ave. Sandy, paid parking, showers and toilets. Moderate use. 31. Crescent Beach State Park Rte. 77. Sandy, paid parking, concessions, lifeguards, showers and toilets. Heavy use. 32. Kettle Cove Kettle Cove Rd. Sandy/pebbly, paid parking, no facilities. Moderate use. Visit themainebeaches.com for more info — and it’s never a bad idea to call the local town office with questions.

If you can only hit a few stretches of sand, make it these three.

Ogunquit Beach Umbrella forest at Ogunquit Beach. Photo by Benjamin Williamson Ogunquit’s 3½-mile marquee attraction is the Platonic ideal of a New England beach, with sand as fine and soft as anyplace north of Daytona, beach grasses swaying on the dunes, and a vibrant (if sometimes crowded) scene on the sand. The southernmost section, known as the Main Beach, has copious concessions and spots to rent everything from beach chairs to bodyboards, along with warm(-ish) commingled waters where the Ogunquit River spills into the sea. Plus, there’s room to roam. Head north, and the crowds thin out at Footbridge and North beaches — with their own parking and access, they’re technically extensions of Ogunquit Beach, and a beachcomber can spend a lovely afternoon wandering there and back. 207-646-5139. ogunquit.org Goose Rocks Beach Goose Rocks Beach overlooks the green rise of Timber Island. Photo by Seth Gaffar Although it still welcomes plenty of beachgoers in midsummer, Goose Rocks Beach, in Cape Porpoise, has a touch of wildness to it. Partially enveloped by the Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge, it supports only a fraction of the tourism infrastructure that beachgoers expect out of neighboring Kennebunk, so while you won’t find showers or lifeguards, you may well spot harbor seals sunning on the white sand or hermit crabs skittering around the tide pools. The 3-mile beach consists of two well-protected crescents, and the slope is gentle, making Goose Rocks a favorite of families with young kids. 207-967-4243. gokennebunks.com Crescent Beach State Park Magic hour at Crescent Beach. Photo by Freddy Bloy This snug state park in Cape Elizabeth is really two beaches in one. Crescent Beach itself is a mile-long half-moon scattered with skipping stones and ringed with beach roses. An outpost of Portland Paddle offers paddleboard and kayak rentals and tours, plus there’s a snack bar, picnic areas with grills, and a playground for the kiddos. For a little more seclusion, though, visitors can follow the footpaths to adjacent, undeveloped Kettle Cove (which also has its own parking area), a pebblier pocket beach flanked by dramatic granite shelves. On the way out, Kettle Cove Creamery and Café is a stone-cold classic for cones and lobster rolls. 207-799-5871. maine.gov/crescentbeach

LINES IN THE SAND What not to do on the southern Maine seashore. ► Public ALCOHOL consumption is illegal statewide, including on beaches. Glass bottles are also a no-no, regardless of what’s in them. ► SMOKING (anything) is prohibited at state parks and by most town-run beaches. (Vaping, if not banned, is still obnoxious.) ► Some beaches ban DOGS or mandate leashes, while others set aside hours (often early) when four-legged friends are welcome. Don’t bring Fido without checking. ► Expect to carry out your TRASH. Where receptacles are available, don’t fill them with huge bags or large items like broken umbrellas or chairs. ► Stay off the GRASS! Beach ecosystems are fragile, and visitors should never walk across vegetated areas. ► Don’t disturb piping plover or least tern HABITAT. Admire the endangered birds from a distance, stay out of signed restricted areas, and fill any beach holes (since chicks can tumble in). ► Some beaches (Goose Rocks and Long Sands among them) allow FIRES (conditions obliging), but town permits are a must. Don’t leave logs on the beach or fires unattended. ► PARKING often requires a trip to the town office for a permit. Don’t show up without calling or going online to check out local parking regulations first. Can I come?

Make the most of the surf with a local outfitter.

to keep kids entertained apart from the beach — from skee-ball to mini-golf to ferris wheels.

Know your pebbles from you sand. SHINGLE BEACHES Photo by Michael D. Wilson That’s what geologists call a beach made primarily of pebbles and/or cobbles (the former measure 4 to 6.4 centimeters across, the latter 6.4 to 25.6 — anything bigger is a boulder). Most of Maine’s beaches are shingle beaches, particularly northeast of Portland, and many of those shingles were deposited there by the Laurentide Ice Sheet, which scraped them up inland as it moved across the continent some 15,000 years ago. That’s why you can find pink-granite stones in spots where the local granite outcrops are all gray, says Jon Dykstra, a retired geologist on the board of the Kennebunkport Conservation Trust. Wave action also breaks down the bedrock alongside beaches, rolls stones until they’re smooth, and washes away mud and sand. SAND BEACHES Photo by Michael D. Wilson So why does Maine have so many sandy beaches down south? First, you need to understand glacial rebound. Since the last retreat of the ice sheet, Dykstra says, “the coast of Maine has been slowly rising . . . not unlike when you push your hand into a mattress and then release the pressure.” Along most of Maine’s coast, this rebound has exceeded or kept pace with naturally (and gradually) rising sea levels. Down south, though, glacial rebound has been more subdued these last couple thousand years. That means the southern coast has seen a gentle rise in apparent sea level (picture a slightly tilted plane with the sea in a higher position than the shore), so wave action preferentially piles up sand-size grains of sediment on the land (those same grains have a tougher time accumulating if the plane’s tilt is reversed). Of course, Dykstra says, specific local conditions — currents, the shape of a coastline, wave directionality — can monkey with this process, which is why a single mile of Kennebunk coastline can host a shingle beach right between two sandy ones.

Walk This Way . . . Fast facts about Ogunquit’s Marginal Way, Maine’s most beloved shoreline stroll. Photo by Benjamin Williamson • Linking Perkins Cove to Ogunquit Beach, the mile-and-a-quarter paved walkway traces its origins to 1925. Former state rep Josiah Chase almost turned his oceanfront parcel into a cottage subdivision, but a civic-minded pal, architect F. Raymond Brewster, convinced him to donate it to the town instead. • Thirty-nine benches face the ocean, each with a sponsorship plaque that sold for $5,000 to fund trail maintenance — which is necessary. More than once, a bench has been washed out to sea by storms that can wreak havoc on the path. • Tucked below the cliffs at about the midpoint, Little Beach is a pocket beach that’s submerged at high tide. When the tide’s out, tidepoolers mingle with surfers and plein-air painters. • The deskbound can get a moment of zen thanks to live webcams operated by the nonprofit Marginal Way Preservation Fund. . . . Or This Way Move over, Ogunquit. York’s got a dramatic cliff walk of its own. Photo by Benjamin Williamson • York Harbor’s ¾-mile shoreline path — an out-and-back walk from York Harbor Beach — doesn’t have its neighbor’s notoriety, in part because it’s more rugged (a mix of paved segments with railings and unimproved trail) and in part because decades of landowner squabbles have kept access in flux. • The formal trail dates to York’s days as a posh summer colony and crosses right through the yards of some of the town’s most historic homes (be respectful, obvs). • The cliffs rise nearly 50 feet in spots, and the waves can put on a show. They can also take out chunks of wall and pathway, and storm damage can make for tricky footing. • The path connects (awkwardly, via the beach and social trails — the Cliff Walk ranger can steer you) to the ¾-mile Fisherman’s Walk from the harbor to the Wiggly Bridge, the “world’s smallest suspension bridge.”

Lost Coaster There’s a shipwreck buried beneath York’s Short Sands Beach. Here’s what little we know about it. Portland Press Herald | Contributor 1750 to 1850 Colonial or post-colonial shipbuilders launched the vessel — either a sloop or a schooner, probably about 60 feet long, judging from the hull fragment that’s left on the beach. 1769 A ship called Industry ran ashore at Short Sands Beach, according to records — some believe the wreck is Industry’s remains. 1958 A nor’easter removed enough sand from the beach to uncover the wreck for the first time in modern memory. Local officials have said that it’s typically buried beneath 6 or 7 feet of sand. 1970s-2000s Storms periodically revealed the wreck for brief periods, about every 10 years. In 2007, archaeologists measured the hull and took samples of the wood. 2018 The ship skeleton made its most recent — and most publicized — appearance, following one of the winter storms the media dubbed a “bomb cyclone.”

Don’t skip these Maine beach-town bites (and sips).

Photo by Michael D. Wilson Fantastic Sea Glass and Where to Find It Linda Mehlhorn, of South Portland, coined the term “seaglunking” — that is “sea glass” + “spelunking,” the act of exploring beaches and waterways in search of sea glass. She’s been at it 50 years, so we asked her for some tips. ● The best time to spot sea glass, Mehlhorn says, is at sunset. The dusky glare helps hunters distinguish darker colors against rocks. It’s also easier to go seaglunking at low tide, and searching after a summer storm can pay dividends, as more glass tends to wash up then. ● Scout rocky, rather than sandy, beaches, since sea glass often ends up wedged in among the rocks. ● To aid her search in sand, Mehlhorn uses a sifter attached to a long handle. ● Keep an open mind. For example, Mehlhorn says, people tend to overlook brown pieces of sea glass — but hold it up to the light and what appears brown can truly be dark red. Less dazzling ceramic bits and pieces of “frozen Charlottes” — antique porcelain dolls — are also fun to collect.